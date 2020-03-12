Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Is it really that good? We spent some time with the device and here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Pros Performance

65W SuperDart fast charging

Design Cons Low Light Camera

Bloatware in UI

Slippery in nature

Realme recently introduced its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme X50 Pro 5G, in India. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM option and Rs 44,999 for the 12GB RAM model.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is the first smartphone in India that is loaded with the latest Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 865 processor. It is also a first in different segments whether be it fast charging solution and more. This coupled with 90Hz refresh rate and premium design language, makes it a Flagship Killer deal for potential buyers. But, is it really that good? We spent some time with the device and here’s everything you need to know.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Design and Display

To start with the design, the Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a standard design, though the colour options look interesting. The phone is available in two colour options including Moss Green and Rust Red. We got the latter for review and it sure looks interesting, but the design language is similar to other Realme smartphones present at a different price point. The front panel comes with a dual punch-hole design at the top-left position. The phone feels solid when you hold it in your hand, though it is quite slippery in nature, which makes it a bit difficult to get a good grip.

Advertisement

On the display front, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The screen looks good and the texts are quite sharp. The screen also supports 90Hz refresh rate along with 180Hz sample rate, meaning that you will get buttery smooth experience while scrolling or playing games that support the 90Hz refresh rate. That said, the outdoor brightness is good as well, all thanks to the 495 nits. On the downside, the dual punch-hole design will bother you when you are playing games.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Performance Review

The main reason why one might consider the Realme X50 Pro 5G is the specs sheet. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. This coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. That said, as you do expect, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is probably one of the fastest smartphone in India. Whether be it multi-tasking or playing high-end games, the phone refuses to give up. We played PUBG Mobile at highest settings and the results were quite impressive. We did not feel any lag or shutter during the entire gameplay. Furthermore, there was no noticeable heating issue with the phone during the gameplay as well.

On the software front, the Realme X50 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 and it comes loaded with Realme UI. The user interface is similar to what we have seen in other Realme smartphones. You get system-wide dark mode, which looks interesting. Apart from this, there are other features like three fingerprint screenshot, customisable icon style, screen lights effect, smart assistant and more. On the downside, you still get Hot Apps and Hot Games folder that shows you advertised apps and games.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Camera Review

On the camera front, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 12MP telephoto lens, 8MP Wide-angle lens and a B&W portrait lens. For the front, there is a 32MP primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes loaded with a host of interesting camera features. The brand has added new Nightscape mode that now supports tripod mode for a steady capture at night. The phone can record up to 4K videos at 30fps and it also features real-time bokeh video mode and more. The device also supports Electronic Image Stabilization. That said, the features seem to be interesting, though it still needs refining on the software level. The pictures clicked in the daylight conditions came out to be good in nature, though we were expecting better results from the smartphone.

The wide-angle mode captures a wider area, though details are not that great, to be honest. The macro shots came out to be crisp and dynamic range was decent as well. One can also activate Chrome Boost to add more saturation and vibrancy in the pictures. Coming to the low light conditions, the results were not up to the mark. Photos clicked in low lights showed noises and grains. Thankfully, the Night Mode comes as a saviour and it slightly improves the picture quality.







Realme X50 Pro 5G: Battery Review

Coming to the battery, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is backed by a 4,200mAh battery. The smartphone delivers almost one full day of battery backup under mixed usage. However, the major highlight is the new 65W SuperDart flash charging technology. The fast charging allows the phone to charge from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 30 to 32 minutes of charge. This comes out to be quite impressive and it gives a peace of mind that a few minutes charge will provide you with a healthy amount of battery life.

Advertisement

Verdict The Realme X50 Pro 5G is probably one of the fastest smartphone we have seen in this price point. The phone comes with a standard design language, but the display looks good. That said, this phone comes with the top-of-the-line specs sheet and the price point easily makes it accessible to a large audience. However, the cameras could have been better and need some improvements on the software level. The battery life is decent, though the 65W SuperDart flash charge is at disposal meaning that you need not worry about battery life with this smartphone. That said, if you have a budget of Rs 38,000 and want to try the latest chipset, then this is the right Flagship Killer, you are looking for.