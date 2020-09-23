Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review

The most appealing feature of Reno 4 Pro is its design. The curved design is definitely going to find admirers.

Pros DesignS slim and light, 65W fast charging, Display Cons Average rear cameras, Underpowered SoC

Oppo Reno 4 Pro was lauched in India Rs 34,990 for the sole 8GB RAM with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G which we have seen in a lot of smartphones below Rs 20,000.

We have spent considerably a long time with the device and the delay is the review was primarily to check if all the bug fixes are released and do they enhance the experience.

In an interesting development, Oppo Reno 4 Pro's recently launched Galactic Blue edition which caries signature of MS Dhoni. So let's get started with the review.

Design:

The most appealing feature of Reno 4 Pro is its design. The curved design is definitely going to find admirers. It's quite slim (7.7mm) and light (161g), which is a refreshing change of pace.

As a matter of fact, glass or metal has to be in the device and it still looks premium. So at the end of choice of material may make a difference but it is the implementation which can make the design stand out.

The back panel looks elegant and doesn't attract the fingerprints easily. The power on/off button and volume rocker are placed on the right and left of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. On the bottom panel, we have the USB Type-C port, headphone jack and a single speaker. The SIM tray can accommodate two Nano-SIM cards as well as a microSD card.

Display:

Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. It supports 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate but strangely it doesn't support HDR10 support which is a little disappointing.

The Curved display is very good and usually is seen in high-end smartphones. It is bright and colour look great.

One also gets always-on display mode and a system-wide dark mode. When a notification arrives Edge lighting feature lights up the curved edges which look amazing.

UI and Processor:

Reno 4 Pro runs on ColorOS 7.2, which is based on Android 10. The user interface is smooth with a couple of enhancements like and bloatware.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It also features dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, multiple satellite navigation systems, and the usual set of sensors.

I didn't find any issues with performance be it for regular application for gaming. Navigation and multitasking was smooth and apps loaded quickly. I tried out Asphalt 9: Legends on the smartphone and was able to enjoy the game with any issue.

Battery:

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery, is good enough to give a day back on medium usage. However, the main highlight is 65W Super VOOC 2.0 fast charging which gets charge the device from 0 to 100 percent in around 35 minutes.

Camera:

Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a quad-camera setup in the rear (48-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth ) and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor in the front. The camera interfaces clean and easy to use.

The primary camera takes very good shots in daylight and good lighting conditions. Details are good and colours, though a shade brighter, look close to the source.

There's digital zoom at 10X misses out in taking quality pictures and wide-angle misses out in capturing details. Macro shots require a lot of patience and steady hands.

Portrait shots and selfies come out well. The bokeh effect in Portrait shots can also be managed. Low-light photos are decent but not amazing.

Verdict Oppo Reno 4 Pro is a beautiful looking device but the pricing is on the higher side. The coice of the processor is a bit od as we have the same processor used in a couple of smartphones which are priced around Rs 20,000 mark. If you are going to buy a smartphone for it looks Reno 4Pro can be your next buy but if you er lookinga t complete package their are many other options available in the market.