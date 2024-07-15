Mivi SuperPods Dueto Review: Should You Buy it or Skip it?

The segment of audio products in India is filled with companies and a plethora of products, due to which it becomes highly important for a brand to distinguish themselves from others. Mivi being one such brand, is trying to do so with its latest pair of TWS earbuds, dubbed Mivi SuperPods Dueto. How worth is it at Rs 1,999? Let’s have a look.

Design & Comfort

The SuperPods Dueto uses the bling factor and is painted in gold. The lid of the case is entirely coated with a gold shade with a shiny surface, and so are the stems of each of the earbuds. If you like flashy designs, the SuperPods Dueto would suit you well.

However, it has its downsides, too. Because it is all made of plastic, it’s not only prone to fingerprints but also quite a lot of scratches. Furthermore, our unit also had a defect with the lid of the case, where one side of the hinge was broken, as shown in the images above. We don’t think it’s a widespread issue, as it could have been caused during transportation.

The front of the case has four LEDs indicating the battery left in the case. The lid felt flimsy, loose, and delicate when opening the case. The magnets that keep the buds in place feel strong, though.

As for the buds, they fit well in the ear. While they are also made entirely of plastic, the silicone ear tips feel comfortable in the ear. They are also IPX4 rated, meaning sweat and some splashes won’t adversely affect the earbuds in any way.

The buds also have touch controls for music playback, call accept or decline, triggering the voice assistant, and volume control. Although the touch controls were responsive, there was no feedback in terms of sound when any control was triggered.

While the buds’ and cases’ design is appealing and comfortable, the materials used feel somewhat subpar.

Sound & Call Quality, Battery Backup

The Mivi SuperPods Dueto have a dual driver system, with a 6mm tweeter and a 13mm woofer. They support the AAC codec with Bluetooth v5.3. They also support multi-device connectivity and low Latency of up to 50ms while gaming.

The sound quality of the earbuds, considering the price, is good. It sounded like a classic V-shaped equaliser tuning with clear vocals and treble, including good instrument separation. While they aren’t bass-heavy, the bass is enough to make its presence felt.

Each beat was separated well enough for the ear to recognise it. The mid-frequencies could have been handled better, but considering the price point, I don’t have any major issues with the sound quality of the earbuds.

Connectivity performance of the earbuds remained optimal. The latency while gaming was acceptable as well.

Mivi claims the buds can offer up to a total playback time of 50 hours and 8.5 hours on a single charge. While we couldn’t get close to 8.5 hours, we could get up to 6 to 7 hours of playtime, but that could be because of playback at higher volume levels. The case can keep the buds powered for over a week, even with daily playback sessions of 2 hours, before needing to be recharged itself.

In my experience, call quality was below average. Even though they claim to support so-called AI ENC, we don’t think it worked one bit. During my testing, the buds picked up a lot of background noise while calling, to the extent that my voice was unhearable to the receiver on the other end. Moreover, even in quiet environments, my voice had a noticeable echo, which the caller often complained of.