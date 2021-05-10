Advertisement

AMX XP24+ Charger Quick Review

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated May 10, 2021 1:46 pm

Other Reviews

AMX XP24+ Charger Quick Review

impressive

If you are in the market looking for a charger that can charge two your devices at low power simultaneously, the AMX XP24+ is worth looking at
Advertisement

Pros

  • Two USB ports, Build, Output

Cons

  • None

Wall chargers have been a part of the smartphone world since the beginning and have gotten much advanced. So much, that a plug can now output 90W of power to a smartphone. But the higher this wattage goes, it is more likely that the battery of your smartphone will degrade faster. So you might want a charger that outputs less power which will help your battery last longer and that's just what we are here for today. 

 

The AMX XP24+ wall charger is a charging brick that outputs 12W of power and has two USB-A ports on the front. The charging brick costs just Rs 399 meaning it won't burn a big hole in your pocket either. You also get 12 months of warranty if you ever face any issue so you can get it replaced.

 

XP 24+

 

Advertisement

The brick is entirely made of plastic as other ones in the market but is well built. You get two USB-A ports with the 'Flash Charge' banding around them and both the ports output the same amount of power, that is, 12 watts (5V at 2.4A). The adapter is however, made in China and isn't manufactured in India. The brick just weighs 99.8 grams and feels lighter to hold. It is also BIS certified. 

 

XP 24+

 

It is made up of High Grade PC & ABS material and you also don't have to worry about compatibility as it's compatible with most of the brands out there including OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, among others. 

 

XP 24+

 

I tried charging the Samsung Galaxy A72, which by the way has a 5000mAh battery, with the AMX plug and the phone took around 3 hours to charge from 15% to 100% which is fine considering it's a huge battery cell and the power brick is pushing 12 watts of power. To check more thoroughly, I even tried to charge my OnePlus 7 Pro (4000mAh battery) and the Galaxy A72 simultaneously and I was able to procure 12 watts of power on both of them while they charged alongside each other. 

 

Advertisement

Verdict

The Amx XP24+ charger worked just fine and does what it claims to do without any issues. The build quality and the performance of the charger was perfect for its price and we didn't have any complaints or issues with it. So if you are in the market to buy a 12W charger, the AMX XP24+ is worth giving a try.

You might like this

Tags: AMX AMX XP24+ AMX 12w charger XP 24+ review XP 24+ charger AMX review 12W charger two-port charger 12W charger for phones

Loading...

Advertisement

 

0 Comments

Login with

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Top Brands On TMI

  • Apple
  • Samsung
  • Micromax
  • Huawei
  • Nokia
  • Lenovo
  • Xiaomi
  • Motorola

Video gallery

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies