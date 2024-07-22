The Xiaomi Mix Flip sports a 4.0-inch external cover display which is a AMOLED LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and 1392 x 1208 pixels Resolution with a 460 ppi. Then there is a 6.86-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and 1224 x 2912 pixels resolution.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a 4780mAh battery with 67W Fast wired charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
For optics, you get a 50MP f/1.7 Light Fusion 800 primary camera with OIS, and a 50MP f/2.0 2x telephoto camera. There’s a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers. Lastly, the device runs on Android 14 with HyperOS on top. The device is also IPX8 rated.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/1 TB
|Colour Options
|Black, White, Purple
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.86-inch primary, 4.0-inch cover
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1224 x 2912 pixels, 1392 x 1208 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|N/A
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|460, 460
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, HyperOS
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.7 Light Fusion 800 primary sensor, OIS + 50MP f/2.0 2x telephoto sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP f/2.0 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4780
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|67W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity, Vibration