The Xiaomi Mix Flip sports a 4.0-inch external cover display which is a AMOLED LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and 1392 x 1208 pixels Resolution with a 460 ppi. Then there is a 6.86-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and 1224 x 2912 pixels resolution.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a 4780mAh battery with 67W Fast wired charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

For optics, you get a 50MP f/1.7 Light Fusion 800 primary camera with OIS, and a 50MP f/2.0 2x telephoto camera. There’s a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers. Lastly, the device runs on Android 14 with HyperOS on top. The device is also IPX8 rated.