Brand: Xiaomi
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage (GB) 256, 512, 1TB
  • Display 6.86-inch main, 4.0-inch cover
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP
  • Battery 4780mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Xiaomi Mix Flip sports a 4.0-inch external cover display which is a AMOLED LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and 1392 x 1208 pixels Resolution with a 460 ppi. Then there is a 6.86-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and 1224 x 2912 pixels resolution.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a 4780mAh battery with 67W Fast wired charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

For optics, you get a 50MP f/1.7 Light Fusion 800 primary camera with OIS, and a 50MP f/2.0 2x telephoto camera. There’s a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers. Lastly, the device runs on Android 14 with HyperOS on top. The device is also IPX8 rated.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Specs

Xiaomi Mix Flip Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/1 TB
Colour Options Black, White, Purple

Xiaomi Mix Flip Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Xiaomi Mix Flip Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.86-inch primary, 4.0-inch cover
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1224 x 2912 pixels, 1392 x 1208 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio N/A
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 460, 460

Xiaomi Mix Flip Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Xiaomi Mix Flip Software

OS & UI Android 14, HyperOS

Xiaomi Mix Flip Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.7 Light Fusion 800 primary sensor, OIS + 50MP f/2.0 2x telephoto sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP f/2.0 sensor

Xiaomi Mix Flip Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4780
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 67W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Xiaomi Mix Flip Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Xiaomi Mix Flip Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity, Vibration

