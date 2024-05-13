The Vivo X100s features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X100s has a 1.5K pixels resolution, a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 3000 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM.
The Vivo X100s has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.57 Sony IMX920 main camera, a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 64MP f/2.5 telephoto camera. It offers a 32MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front. The optics are joined by a Proprietary V2 imaging chip.
The Vivo X100s comes equipped with a 5100mAh battery unit and 100W Fast charging support. It also features an IP69 rating making it water and dust-resistant.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster and a USB Type-C port. It also has stereo speakers and an X-axis haptic motor along with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB, 16/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
|Colour Options
|Gray, Titanium, White, Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1260 x 2800 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|452
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
|Phone RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, Origin OS 4
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP Sony IMX920 f/1.57 primary sensor, OIS + 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle sensor + 64MP f/2.5 Zeiss Super Telephoto sensor
|Rear Camera Features
|Zeiss optics
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Front Camera Features
|4K Recording
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5100
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|100W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IP69