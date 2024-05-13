  1. Home
Vivo X100s

Brand: Vivo
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1260 x 2800 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP + 64MP
  • Battery 5100mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Vivo X100s features a 6.78-inch with curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X100s has a 1.5K pixels resolution, a 120Hz and 3000 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ paired with 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM.

The Vivo X100s has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.57 Sony IMX920 main camera, a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 64MP f/2.5 telephoto camera. It offers a 32MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front. The optics are joined by a V2 imaging chip.

The Vivo X100s comes equipped with a 5100mAh battery unit and 100W support. It also features an rating making it water and dust-resistant.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, blaster and a USB port. It also has stereo speakers and an X-axis haptic motor along with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X100s Specs

Vivo X100s Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 16/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
Colour Options Gray, Titanium, White, Green

Vivo X100s Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Vivo X100s Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 452

Vivo X100s Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Vivo X100s Software

OS & UI Android 14, Origin OS 4

Vivo X100s Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP Sony IMX920 f/1.57 primary sensor, OIS + 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle sensor + 64MP f/2.5 Zeiss Super Telephoto sensor
Rear Camera Features Zeiss optics
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP, f/2.0 aperture
Front Camera Features 4K Recording

Vivo X100s Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5100
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 100W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo X100s Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Vivo X100s Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP69

More Smartphones from Vivo

