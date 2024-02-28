The Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ 2436 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra processor, which is similar to the Premier model. Tecno hasn’t confirmed details about the RAM or storage amounts yet.
It comes backed by a 5000mAh battery with 70W Fast charging support. The handset also offers a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio. As for the camera setup, it gets an OIS-assisted 50MP primary snapper with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 50MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|12/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Black, Silver
|Front Protection Glass
|Unknown
|Device Back
|Unknown
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2436 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|144 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|180 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|395
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
|Phone RAM
|12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|512 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Unknown
|OS & UI
|Android 14, HiOS 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP primary camera, f/1.8 aperture, OIS + 50MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP depth camera
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP
|Front Camera Features
|Dual-LED flash
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|70W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration