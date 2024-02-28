  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Tecno Mobile
  4. Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G
Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G
Brand: Tecno Mobile
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
  • RAM (GB) 12
  • Storage 512
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2436 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Tecno Camon 30 Pro sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ 2436 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra processor, which is similar to the Premier model. Tecno hasn’t confirmed details about the or storage amounts yet.

It comes backed by a 5000mAh battery with 70W Fast charging support. The handset also offers a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio. As for the camera setup, it gets an OIS-assisted 50MP primary snapper with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 50MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Specs

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/512 GB
Colour Options Black, Silver

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Unknown
Device Back Unknown

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 144 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 180 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 395

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
Phone RAM 12 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 512 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Unknown

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, HiOS 14

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP primary camera, f/1.8 aperture, OIS + 50MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP depth camera
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP
Front Camera Features Dual-LED flash

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 70W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration

More Smartphones from Tecno Mobile

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.