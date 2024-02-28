The Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ 2436 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra processor, which is similar to the Premier model. Tecno hasn’t confirmed details about the RAM or storage amounts yet.

It comes backed by a 5000mAh battery with 70W Fast charging support. The handset also offers a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio. As for the camera setup, it gets an OIS-assisted 50MP primary snapper with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 50MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls