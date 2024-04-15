The Realme P1 5G gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device also gets a VC cooling system.
Under the hood, the smartphone equips a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage which is expandable as well. For optics, it comes with a 50MP Samsung JN1 f/1.88 primary camera with OIS and a 2MP f/2.4 mono sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16MP selfie sensor.
Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB-C port, 3.5mm Audio Jack and Bluetooth v5.2. The handset is also IP54-rated.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|15 April, 2024
|Price (₹)
|15,999
|Memory Variants
|6/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Peacock Green, Phoenix Red
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.67
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|394
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050
|Phone RAM
|6 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Realme UI 5.0, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 Samsung JN1 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 mono sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP f/2.45 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|45W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP54