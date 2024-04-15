  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Realme
  4. Realme P1 5G

Realme P1 5G

Realme P1 5G
Realme P1 5G
₹15,999.00
Brand: Realme
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • RAM (GB) 6, 8
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.67-inch, 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Realme P1 5G gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device also gets a VC cooling system.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage which is expandable as well. For optics, it comes with a 50MP Samsung JN1 f/1.88 primary camera with OIS and a 2MP f/2.4 mono sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16MP selfie sensor.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB-C port, 3.5mm Audio Jack and Bluetooth v5.2. The handset is also IP54-rated.

Realme P1 5G Specs

Realme P1 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 15 April, 2024
Price (₹) 15,999
Memory Variants 6/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Peacock Green, Phoenix Red

Realme P1 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Realme P1 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 394

Realme P1 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Phone RAM 6 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.1
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Realme P1 5G Software

OS & UI Realme UI 5.0, Android 14

Realme P1 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 Samsung JN1 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 mono sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP f/2.45 sensor

Realme P1 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 45W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Realme P1 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Realme P1 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP54

More Smartphones from Realme

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.