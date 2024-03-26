The Poco C61 sports a 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 500 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
It powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 Processor paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with microSD. The device runs on Android 14 (Go Edition)-based MIUI.
The handset gets dual rear cameras, including an 8MP f/2.0 primary sensor and an additional sensor along with a 5MP front-facing camera. For connectivity, it gets Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS + GLONASS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Lastly, it is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging speeds.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|26 March, 2024
|Price (₹)
|7,499
|Memory Variants
|4/64 GB, 6/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Black, Blue, Green
|Weight (grams)
|192
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.71
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1650 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|180 Hz
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G36
|Phone RAM
|4 GB, 6 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB, 128 GB
|Storage Type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|8MP primary sensor + QVGA sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|5MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|10W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity