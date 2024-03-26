  1. Home
Poco C61
₹7,499.00
Brand: Poco
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Helio G36
  • RAM (GB) 4, 6
  • Storage (GB) 64, 128
  • Display 6.71-inch, 1650 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 5MP
  • Primary Camera 8MP + QVGA
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Poco C61 sports a 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 500 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

It powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 Processor paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with microSD. The device runs on Android 14 (Go Edition)-based MIUI. 

The handset gets dual rear cameras, including an 8MP f/2.0 primary sensor and an additional sensor along with a 5MP front-facing camera. For connectivity, it gets Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS + GLONASS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Lastly, it is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging speeds.

Poco C61 Specs

Poco C61 Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 26 March, 2024
Price (₹) 7,499
Memory Variants 4/64 GB, 6/128 GB
Colour Options Black, Blue, Green

Poco C61 Build & Design

Weight (grams) 192
Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Poco C61 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.71
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1650 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 180 Hz

Poco C61 Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio G36
Phone RAM 4 GB, 6 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 64 GB, 128 GB
Storage Type eMMC 5.1
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Poco C61 Software

OS & UI Android 14

Poco C61 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 8MP primary sensor + QVGA sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 5MP

Poco C61 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 10W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Poco C61 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS GLONASS, BeiDou

Poco C61 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

