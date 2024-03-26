The Poco C61 sports a 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 500 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

It powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 Processor paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with microSD. The device runs on Android 14 (Go Edition)-based MIUI.

The handset gets dual rear cameras, including an 8MP f/2.0 primary sensor and an additional sensor along with a 5MP front-facing camera. For connectivity, it gets Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS + GLONASS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Lastly, it is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging speeds.