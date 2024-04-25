  1. Home
iQOO Z9 Turbo

Brand: iQOO
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512
  • Display 6.78-inch, 2800 x 1260 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP
  • Battery 6000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The iQOO Z9 Turbo sports a 6.78-inch (2800 x 1260 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED 20:9 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, HDR, and P3 colour gamut support. The device packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and runs on 14-based Origin OS 4. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x and 512GB 4.0 storage

For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 16-megapixel f/2.5 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include dual SIM, WiFi 6, v5.4, GNSS, blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers. The handset also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 6000mAh battery along with support for 80W fast charging.

iQOO Z9 Turbo Specs

iQOO Z9 Turbo Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/256 GB, 16/512 GB
Colour Options Black, Mint, White

iQOO Z9 Turbo Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Device Back Glass

iQOO Z9 Turbo Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2800 x 1260 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 453

iQOO Z9 Turbo Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

iQOO Z9 Turbo Software

OS & UI Origin OS 4, Android 14

iQOO Z9 Turbo Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP f/2.5 sensor

iQOO Z9 Turbo Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 6000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 80W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

iQOO Z9 Turbo Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

iQOO Z9 Turbo Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP64

