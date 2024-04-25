The iQOO Z9 Turbo sports a 6.78-inch (2800 x 1260 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED 20:9 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, HDR, and P3 colour gamut support. The device packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and runs on Android 14-based Origin OS 4. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage

For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 16-megapixel f/2.5 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, Dual-Band GNSS, IR blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers. The handset also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 6000mAh battery along with support for 80W fast charging.