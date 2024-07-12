The Neo 9s Pro sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED Display with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, 2160Hz PWM dimming and up to 1400 nits peak brightness, 3000 nits small screen brightness, 452 ppi, and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the iQOO handset packs a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP main IMX921 camera with 1/ 1.49″ VCS bionic, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle Samsung JN1 camera with f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Further, it will boot Android 14-based Origin OS 4. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. It will also have an under-display ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers.