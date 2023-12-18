Honor X8b sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that offers an FHD+ Resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 16.7 million colours. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage

Honor X8b has a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP f/1.75 primary lens, 5MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, the device is equipped with a 50MP f/2.1 selfie camera.

The device is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 35W Fast charging support. It runs on MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.