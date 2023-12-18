  1. Home
Brand: Honor
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 680
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage 128, 256, 512
  • Display 6.7-inch, 2412 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 108MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Battery 4500mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

Honor X8b sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that offers an FHD+ of 2412 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 16.7 million colours. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 8GB of and up to 512GB of storage

Honor X8b has a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP f/1.75 primary lens, 5MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, the device is equipped with a 50MP f/2.1 selfie camera.

The device is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 35W support. It runs on MagicOS 7.2 based on 13. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, v5.0, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Honor X8b Specs

Honor X8b Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 8/512 GB
Colour Options Green, Black, Silver

Honor X8b Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Honor X8b Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

Honor X8b Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 680
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot N/A

Honor X8b Software

OS & UI Android 13, Magic OS 7.2

Honor X8b Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 108MP f/1.75 primary sensor + 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP, f/2.1 aperture

Honor X8b Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4500
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 35W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Honor X8b Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Honor X8b Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Unknown
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration

