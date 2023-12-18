Honor X8b sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that offers an FHD+ Resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 16.7 million colours. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage
Honor X8b has a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP f/1.75 primary lens, 5MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, the device is equipped with a 50MP f/2.1 selfie camera.
The device is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 35W Fast charging support. It runs on MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 8/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Green, Black, Silver
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 680
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 13, Magic OS 7.2
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|108MP f/1.75 primary sensor + 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP, f/2.1 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4500
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|35W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Unknown
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration