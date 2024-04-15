The Realme P1 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment. It also has a 3D VC Cooling system.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. For optics, it comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 main camera with OIS, and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16MP selfie sensor.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.2. The handset is also IP65-rated.