The Realme P1 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment. It also has a 3D VC Cooling system.
Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. For optics, it comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 main camera with OIS, and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16MP selfie sensor.
Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.2. The handset is also IP65-rated.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|15 April, 2024
|Price (₹)
|21,999
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Phoenix Red, Parrot Blue
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2412 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|394
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Realme UI 5.0, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 LYT-600 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP f/2.5 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|45W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP65