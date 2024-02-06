  1. Home
Brand: Asus
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2448 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 13MP + 32MP
  • Battery 5500mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Zenfone 11 Ultra will sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED HDR panel with support for variable refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz, but with up to 144Hz option for gaming instead of 165Hz. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone will get a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 sensor, Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 3.0, along with a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 32MP 3X telephoto lens assisted by OIS. The front will house a 32MP ultra-wide angle selfie camera that has a RGBW sensor.

The phone will be backed by a dual-cell 5,500mAh battery with support for 65W HyperCharge and 15W Qi wireless charging. Alongside, there’ll be a 3.5mm Headphone jack and dual stereo speakers tuned by Dirac for audio.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Specs

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 16/256 GB
Colour Options Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Verdure Green, Desert Sienna

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Device Back Gorilla Glass

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 144 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 720 Hz

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Software

OS & UI Android 14, ROG UI

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.9 Sony IMX890 primary sensor + 13MP f/2.2 120-degree ultra-wide angle sensor + 32MP f/2.4 3x telephoto sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5500
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 65W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 15W
Reverse Charging

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP68

