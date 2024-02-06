The Zenfone 11 Ultra will sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED HDR panel with support for variable refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz, but with up to 144Hz option for gaming instead of 165Hz. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone will get a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 sensor, Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 3.0, along with a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 32MP 3X telephoto lens assisted by OIS. The front will house a 32MP ultra-wide angle selfie camera that has a RGBW sensor.

The phone will be backed by a dual-cell 5,500mAh battery with support for 65W HyperCharge and 15W Qi wireless charging. Alongside, there’ll be a 3.5mm Headphone jack and dual stereo speakers tuned by Dirac for audio.