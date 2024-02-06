The Zenfone 11 Ultra will sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED HDR panel with support for variable refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz, but with up to 144Hz option for gaming instead of 165Hz. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.
The phone will get a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 sensor, Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 3.0, along with a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 32MP 3X telephoto lens assisted by OIS. The front will house a 32MP ultra-wide angle selfie camera that has a RGBW sensor.
The phone will be backed by a dual-cell 5,500mAh battery with support for 65W HyperCharge and 15W Qi wireless charging. Alongside, there’ll be a 3.5mm Headphone jack and dual stereo speakers tuned by Dirac for audio.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB, 16/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Verdure Green, Desert Sienna
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Device Back
|Gorilla Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|144 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|720 Hz
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, ROG UI
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.9 Sony IMX890 primary sensor + 13MP f/2.2 120-degree ultra-wide angle sensor + 32MP f/2.4 3x telephoto sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5500
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|65W
|Wireless Charging
|Wireless Charging Speed
|15W
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP68