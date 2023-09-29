Smartphones coming up in October 2023: Google Pixel 8 Pro, OnePlus Open and more

Smartphone launches for September 2023 are now over, and we saw some of the most hyped launches this past month, including the iPhone 15 series, Infinix Zero 30 5G, Moto G82 5G and more. As October 2023 nears, many new launches have already been confirmed for next month, while some are rumoured, including smartphones from OnePlus, Google, Samsung and more.
1Google Pixel 8 Series
The Google Pixel 8 series has been confirmed to launch on October 4, 2023 while the pre-orders for the smartphones would go live in India from October 5. Both the devices have fully leaked online, including their design and detailed specifications.
According to the official photos of the phones the company shares, the Pixel 8 has been unveiled in a Rose Gold shade, while the Pixel 8 Pro is seen in the standard Gold option. The Pro model has triple rear cameras with a temperature sensor, while the vanilla model has dual rear cameras only.
Moreover, Google also unveiled the Pixel Watch 2, which looks identical to last year’s Pixel Watch. However, leaks state that it will sport updated internals, such as a new Chipset and a bigger battery.
The Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a Resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. As it will be an LTPO panel, it will support a variable Refresh Rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It gets peak brightness of up to 2400 nits and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and back.
Further, the Pixel 8 Pro is powered by Google Tensor G3 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You get 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage options. For optics, the Pixel 8 Pro will get a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel f/3.5 telephoto camera, which has 5x Optical Zoom support, a 50-megapixel f/1.85 Wide-Angle primary camera and a 48-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. It has a 10.5-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats on the front.
Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 chip for security. It packs a 5,050mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging support and 23W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. The Pixel 8 Pro runs on Android 14 and it is also IP68 certified. It gets stereo speakers as well.
2OnePlus Open
The new foldable from OnePlus has been in the news for the past few months and it was expected to debut this month. However, rumours suggest that it will now be making its debut next month on the 19th. OnePlus still hasn’t confirmed the launch date but has been actively teasing the device. A leak recently revealed that the OnePlus Open would be available in India as well but in limited quantities.
3Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
After over a year, Samsung is all set to deliver a new entrant in its FE series smartphones in October 2023. The Korean giant will announce the Galaxy S23 FE globally, including India. The device has already leaked extensively over the past few months and according to leaks, it will have a design similar to the S23 series.
It will include a 120Hz AMOLED panel. Storage configurations for the S23 FE are rumoured to have 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The phone is expected to house a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W Fast charging and 15W wireless charging long with reverse wireless charging support.
The S23 FE could feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The device is expected to draw power from Samaung’s Exynos 2200 processor. It will run Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out of the box, getting four major Android OS updates and five years of security updates.
As for the pricing, the device could carry a price tag of around Rs 45,000, according to our assumptions. It should be made available via Amazon for purchase.
4Vivo V29 series
Next, Vivo also plans to launch the V29 series in India on October 4 via a live stream scheduled for 12 PM IST.
The smartphone will come to India in Majestic Red, Himalayan Blue and Space Black. The design of the Vivo V29 is the same as the international variant. There’s a 3D curved AMOLED display; on the back, the device would integrate India’s 1st 3D Particle Technology for the back panel. Additionally, the device will have a slim profile with a weight of 186 grams. Moreover, the Pro model, on the other hand, is said to arrive in two colours inspired by the Indian region.
According to a report citing industry sources, the Vivo V29 5G series will reportedly be priced under Rs 40,000 in India, which probably includes the top-end variant of Vivo V29 Pro. There’s no information on the pricing of specific models as of yet.