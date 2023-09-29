Smartphones coming up in October 2023: Google Pixel 8 Pro, OnePlus Open and more

The Google Pixel 8 series has been confirmed to launch on October 4, 2023 while the pre-orders for the smartphones would go live in India from October 5. Both the devices have fully leaked online, including their design and detailed specifications.

According to the official photos of the phones the company shares, the Pixel 8 has been unveiled in a Rose Gold shade, while the Pixel 8 Pro is seen in the standard Gold option. The Pro model has triple rear cameras with a temperature sensor, while the vanilla model has dual rear cameras only.

Moreover, Google also unveiled the Pixel Watch 2, which looks identical to last year’s Pixel Watch. However, leaks state that it will sport updated internals, such as a new Chipset and a bigger battery.

The Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a Resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. As it will be an LTPO panel, it will support a variable Refresh Rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It gets peak brightness of up to 2400 nits and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and back.

Further, the Pixel 8 Pro is powered by Google Tensor G3 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You get 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage options. For optics, the Pixel 8 Pro will get a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel f/3.5 telephoto camera, which has 5x Optical Zoom support, a 50-megapixel f/1.85 Wide-Angle primary camera and a 48-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. It has a 10.5-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats on the front.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 chip for security. It packs a 5,050mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging support and 23W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. The Pixel 8 Pro runs on Android 14 and it is also IP68 certified. It gets stereo speakers as well.