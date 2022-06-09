ZTE Axon 40 Ultra launched globally with an under-display camera

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra smartphone has been launched globally on Wednesday. Apart from India, the device is available to order in other regions and is a flagship powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Further, the smartphones has triple cameras at the back and a single under-display camera at the front.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra costs $799 (approx Rs 62,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and $899 (approx Rs 70,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The price of these variants in Europe is EUR 829 (approx Rs 70,800) and EUR 949 (approx Rs 79,100), respectively. It is already available for pre-booking in a sole Black colour, while sales will start from June 21.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Specifications

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a 2,480×1,116 pixels resolution, an advanced UDC display chip, a 20:9 aspect ratio, Low Blue Light Certification from TÜV Rheinland, and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

At the back, the Axon 40 Ultra features a triple camera system including a 64-megapixel IMX787 primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 64-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel periscopic telephoto shooter. On the front, it features an 16-megapixel selfie camera place under the display.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Additional features include dual stereo speakers enhanced by DTS:X Ultra technology, an X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include, NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, GPS/A-GPS, and 5G support.