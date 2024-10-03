Zoom Phone Cloud-Based Phone Service Launched in India: What is it?

Zoom, one of the most used video conferencing services around the world, today announced the launch of its cloud phone solution service in India, called Zoom Phone. The Zoom Phone service will work with native India phone numbers in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (Pune).

Zoom Phone Service: All Details

“Zoom Phone brings multinational corporations (MNCs) with a domestic presence and homegrown companies unrivaled simplicity and modern functionality to their distributed hybrid workforce, as well as global native coverage in 50 countries and territories,” said Zoom.

The native phone number support will be available starting with the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (Pune), followed by Karnataka (Bangalore), Tamil Nadu (Chennai), Andhra Pradesh (Hyderabad), Mumbai and Delhi telecom circles, covering all the major technology centers in India.

Zoom India received the Unified License with Access – All/PAN India and Long Distance licenses from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, in April 2023. After receiving the license, the company says it focused on establishing its dedicated domestic infrastructure for Zoom Phone in India and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Read More: Airtel’s AI-based Spam Detection System to Combat Junk Calls in India

This effort enabled Zoom to launch the first-of-its-kind licensed cloud private branch exchange (PBX) service bundled with local phone numbers for India. Zoom Phone offers reliable, secure, and flexible voice communication features that seamlessly integrate with Zoom Workplace, the company’s open collaboration platform with Zoom AI Companion.

Zoom Phone, aimed at businesses and professional clients, provides local telephony services and is available as an add-on to Zoom’s existing paid customers. With support for inbound and outbound calling through the public switched telephone network (PSTN), enterprise customers can replace their existing PBX solution and consolidate their business communication requirements into one platform.

In addition to its comprehensive features, Zoom Phone also touts AI Companion capabilities to enhance call productivity. Users can request post-call summaries and next steps, allowing them to focus on conversations instead of taking notes. Voicemail prioritization elevates urgent messages, moving them to the top of the queue, while voicemail task extraction delivers tasks from voicemails, helping users understand the next steps without listening to every message.

Zoom Phone integrates with leading business applications, contact center partners, and hardware providers, offering an all-in-one collaboration platform for MNCs with a domestic presence and businesses of all sizes, as per the company.