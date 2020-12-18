Advertisement

Zebronics launches ZEB-Sound Bomb Q Pro wireless earbuds

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2020 4:53 pm

Zeb-Sound Bomb Q and Zeb-SoundBomb Q Pro wireless earbuds are available on Flipkart.
Zebronics has launched a new wireless earbuds ZEB-Sound Bomb Q Pro in India.

 

Zebronics has also launched ‘Zeb-Sound Bomb Q’ with 35 hours of playback, including the charging case, Qualcomm aptX, Type C charging and more.

Zeb-Sound Bomb Q and Zeb-SoundBomb Q Pro wireless earbuds are available on Flipkart. They are available for sale from the e-commerce portal from 18th December onwards for Rs 2799 and 3799 respectively.

 

Featuring a sleek and lightweight Sound Bomb Q Pro earbud comes in a matte finish paired with a gold logo. It is designed for maximum comfort with a snug fit, that stays firm on the ear.

 

The erabud is IPX7 certified and also provides passive noise cancellation because of it’s in-ear design. They come with deep bass to enhance your audio experience with a playback time of 6-8 hours that can be extended upto 35Hrs along with the case.

 

It also features Qualcomm aptX for high quality audio streaming for an exceptional wireless audio experience. The earbuds are IPX7 certified waterproof and also come with touch controls, just touch to activate controls for volume, media and voice assistant enabled for Android/iOS devices. You can single tap to play/pause/ accept calls/hang up and triple tap to activate the voice assistant on your earbuds.

 

Switch up to wireless charging as the compact portable charging case have support for wireless and Type C charging.

