YouTube Releases High-Quality Audio for YouTube Premium Users Alongside Other New Features

YouTube has announced a slew of new experimental features such as high-quality audio for YouTube Premium users. “We’re rolling out new experiments and features that give Premium users even more options to enhance how they watch their favourite content – from creator shows to music videos to podcasts,” said YouTube.

YouTube Premium members can now opt into multiple experimental features at once. YouTube is also adding several new ones for Premium members to try:

High-quality audio: Premium members will experience new audio enhancements, enjoying high-quality 256kbps audio on music videos with more clarity and depth.

Picture-in-Picture for YouTube Shorts on iOS: The feature allows users to watch their favourite Shorts while browsing other apps or checking messages.

Smart Downloads for YouTube Shorts on iOS: You will have recommended Shorts selected and automatically downloaded for offline viewing.

“Jump ahead” on web: Previously available on mobile devices, you can now seamlessly skip ahead to the best parts of a video while browsing on web browsers.

Faster playback speeds on mobile: Soon, you will be able to fine-tune your viewing experience with expanded playback speed options up to 4x on mobile devices.

In addition, YouTube is starting to roll out a new offer in the US that lets users save on YouTube Premium when purchased with a Google One Premium plan or higher. For a lower price, you can have ad-free YouTube, 2 TB Cloud Storage with Google One, and other Google One member benefits.

Then, YouTube is also expanding Ask Music to Android subscribers in the UK and Ireland. With the feature, one can describe the kind of music they’re in the mood for – whether it’s “upbeat workout tracks,” “relaxing jazz,” or “new indie discoveries” – and Ask Music will generate a personalised radio station based on that.

Further, the conversational AI tool will soon also expand to iOS. This assistive tool can answer questions about the video you’re watching, suggest related content, and more — all without interrupting your playback experience.