Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Onyx Black colour variant announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 11, 2020 12:27 pm

Latest News

The Redmi Note 9 comes in four options - Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red in India.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has launched a new colour variant of Redmi Note 9 - Onyx Black, reveals the Twitter handle of the company. The Redmi Note 9 comes in four options - Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red in India.

Apart from colour difference, the specifications are the same as the existing colour variants of Redmi Note 9. However, it is not currently known if the new Onyx Black colour option will launch in India or not.

 

Redmi Note 9 price in India

Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, Rs 13,499 for 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The MediaTek Helio G85 powers the device and it has 5,020mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging through USB-C.

The quad-camera system of the Redmi Note 9 has a 48-megapixel camera with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It has a front-facing camera of 13-megapixel. The phone runs Android 10 OS with MIUI 11.

 

The dimensions of the phone are 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9mm and it weighs 205 grams. Other features of the device include a rear-positioned fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9: Which one should you buy?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB RAM + 128GB variant launched in India

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max launched in India

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Two mysterious Realme smartphones appear online

Infinix Zero 8 tipped to launch soon with MediaTek Helio G90 SoC

Vivo S1 Prime teased to launch soon, specifications tipped

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression
Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV
Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression

Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression
Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5
Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies