Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Onyx Black colour variant announced

The Redmi Note 9 comes in four options - Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red in India.

Xiaomi has launched a new colour variant of Redmi Note 9 - Onyx Black, reveals the Twitter handle of the company.



Apart from colour difference, the specifications are the same as the existing colour variants of Redmi Note 9. However, it is not currently known if the new Onyx Black colour option will launch in India or not.

Redmi Note 9 price in India



Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, Rs 13,499 for 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage.





Redmi Note 9 specifications



The Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The MediaTek Helio G85 powers the device and it has 5,020mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging through USB-C.



The quad-camera system of the Redmi Note 9 has a 48-megapixel camera with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It has a front-facing camera of 13-megapixel. The phone runs Android 10 OS with MIUI 11.

The dimensions of the phone are 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9mm and it weighs 205 grams. Other features of the device include a rear-positioned fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and a 3.5mm audio jack.