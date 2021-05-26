Xiaomi now officially removed from United States blacklist

US government earlier this year blacklisted Xiaomi along with eight other Chinese companies.

The United States has officially removed Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi from its trading blacklist. This comes after US government earlier this year blacklisted Xiaomi along with eight other Chinese companies with alleged links with the Chinese military.

The Trump administration designated Xiaomi as a “Communist Chinese military company” (CCMC). The US issued the CCMC designation on January 14th, in the final week of the Trump administration. In February, Xiaomi filed a complaint in a Washington district court against US Department of Defense for Blacklisting them, and in March it received a preliminary injunction. Earlier this month both sides reached an agreement.

Xiaomi has now announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has issued a final order that removed the “Communist Chinese military company” designation.

According to a final order issued by the US District Court for the District of Columbia, it vacated the US Department of Defense's designation of Xiaomi as a "Communist Chinese Military Company" (CCMC), and the court formally lifted all restrictions on US persons' ability to purchase or hold securities of the company.

A spokesperson for Xiaomi said that "The Company is grateful for the wet and support of all its global users, partners, employees and shareholders. The Company reiterates that it is an open, transparent, publicly waded, independently operated and managed corporation. The Company will continue electronics products and services to users, and to relentlessly build amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology."