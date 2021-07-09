Xiaomi Mi 67W fast charger launching on July 12

Xiaomi has released a new teaser suggesting the launch of the Mi 67W fast charger. The company has set up an event page for the launch of the charger, which also reveals some of the product specifications.

Mi 67W Fast Charger Specifications

The event page suggests the white charger will come with a single USB – A port. In addition, it will come with a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable and output 67 watts of power to fast charge multiple devices. This charger is being sold alongside the Mi 11 Ultra in international regions while it is coming as a separate accessory in India.

The Mi 67W fast charger supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. In addition, the charger has inbuilt surge protection with BIS certification. It comes with a compact design along with a two-prong plug. The device supports charging most of the Type-C devices, including laptops and phones.

It is unclear through which channels Xiaomi will be selling the 67W fast charger. However, more information regarding the charger should be revealed on July 12, when the product launches.

In related news to Xiaomi, the Mi 11 Ultra has finally gone on sale in India. The first sale for the device was held 2 days back, on July 7. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs 69,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant. Customers who purchase the Mi 11 Ultra using their SBI cards will get a Rs 5,000 discount.

The Mi 11 Ultra sports a 6.81-inch WQHD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone also has a 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED secondary touch display on the back. The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. In addition, the phone has and up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.