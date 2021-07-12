Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra open sale begins from July 15

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra open sale date in India has been today announced. Xiaomi announced that the phone will go on an open sale in India from July 15.

The company conducted the limited quality sale of Mi 11 Ultra on July 7th on mi.com. Now the open sale will be starting from July 15th at 12 noon on Amazon.in, mi.com and Mi Home stores and select retail outlets offline.

Xiaomi India Twitter handle has announced the open sale date of the phone. Take a look at the tweet below:

Open sale starts 15th July, 12 Noon



The company has also announced Rs 5,000 Instant discount for SBI credit card holders during the sale.

Xiaomi had previously said that the Mi 11 Ultra first was sale delayed in India due to circumstances beyond control. But now, the company has finally got the stocks for the device, and the sale will start soon.

The phone is priced at Rs 69,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant.

MI 11 ULTRA: SPECIFICATIONS

The phone sports a 6.81-inch WQHD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone also has a 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED secondary touch display on the back.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. In addition, the phone has and up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultrawide camera and another 48-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 20-megapixel sensor.

For the battery, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box on the software front.