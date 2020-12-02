Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 11 to be one of the first to get Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 02, 2020 11:22 am

Latest News

The Mi 11 is likely to come alongside the Mi 11 Pro that is rumoured to have a QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has officially announced that the Mi 11 will launch with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The phone is tipped to launch in January 2021.

The information was revealed by the company's CEO Lei Jun during the ongoing Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020. He said that Xiaomi Mi 11 will be one of the first phones to be powered by the newly unveiled Snapdragon 888 SoC.

"I'm very happy to tell you that the next-generation Xiaomi premium 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 888 will be launched very soon. This is a cutting-edge product full of numerous top-notch features” said Jun at the keynote.

While Jun did not reveal any specs details about the Mi 11 during the Qualcomm keynote but as per previous reports, that the Mi 11 is also said to come with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera sensor with a 0.8μm pixel size. The phone is likely to come with 6GB of RAM and run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The Mi 11 is likely to come alongside the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is said to sport display with QHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The Mi 11 Pro is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Apart from Xiaomi Mi 11, brands like Asus, Black Shark, Nubia RedMagic, Oppo, Realme, LG, Vivo, and OnePlus are expected to launch their respective smartphones with the latest Snapdragon 888 in the first half of 2021.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro camera and display details surface online

Xiaomi likely to announce Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020

Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro tipped to be announced in January

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi10i, Redmi 9 Power storage and colour variants leaked

Vivo Y51 to reportedly launch in India soon under Rs 20,000

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies