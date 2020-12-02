Xiaomi Mi 11 to be one of the first to get Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Mi 11 is likely to come alongside the Mi 11 Pro that is rumoured to have a QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

Xiaomi has officially announced that the Mi 11 will launch with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The phone is tipped to launch in January 2021.



The information was revealed by the company's CEO Lei Jun during the ongoing Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020. He said that Xiaomi Mi 11 will be one of the first phones to be powered by the newly unveiled Snapdragon 888 SoC.



"I'm very happy to tell you that the next-generation Xiaomi premium 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 888 will be launched very soon. This is a cutting-edge product full of numerous top-notch features” said Jun at the keynote.



While Jun did not reveal any specs details about the Mi 11 during the Qualcomm keynote but as per previous reports, that the Mi 11 is also said to come with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera sensor with a 0.8μm pixel size. The phone is likely to come with 6GB of RAM and run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.



The Mi 11 is likely to come alongside the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is said to sport display with QHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The Mi 11 Pro is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.



Apart from Xiaomi Mi 11, brands like Asus, Black Shark, Nubia RedMagic, Oppo, Realme, LG, Vivo, and OnePlus are expected to launch their respective smartphones with the latest Snapdragon 888 in the first half of 2021.