Xiaomi Mi 10i confirmed to come in Sunrise colour variant ahead of January 5 launch

Xiaomi Mi 10i will reportedly come in two variants - 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Xiaomi will be launching Mi 10i in India on January 5 at 12 noon. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come in Sunrise colour variant.

The new colour option of Pacific Sunrise has been teased by the company on its official website. Additionally, the same colour option has also been listed on Amazon India website.

Apart from the Pacific Sunrise colour, Xiaomi Mi 10i is also likely to come in Midnight Black and Atlantic Blue colours. colour options.

Amazon India website is running a teaser hinting the availability of Xiaomi Mi 10i on the platform. There is a ‘Notify Me' button which will allow users to be notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers and more.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Expected Specifications



Xiaomi Mi 10i is expected to come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz. It may house a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.





The smartphone is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The phone will come with a quad-camera set-up on the back with a combination of 108MP camera which is the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor that was unveiled in September earlier this year. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10i is expected to house a 16MP front-facing camera.