Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition specifications tipped by TENAA listing

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G will come in four colours - Pink Peach, Orange Storm, Green Tea and Blue Berry.

UPDATE: Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition has now also been spotted on GeekBench website revealing that the phone will be powered by octa-core processor with 1.8GHz base frequency. It will have 8GB of RAM, and the Android 10 OS. The phone scored 611 in the single-core test and 1917 in multi-core tests.

Xiaomi will launch Mi 10 Youth Edition and MIUI 12 at an event in China on April 27. Now ahead of the launch, Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition phone with model number M2002J9E has been spotted on the database of China’s TENAA authority.



As per the TENAA listing, Mi 10 Youth Edition aka Mi 10 Lite will feature a 6.57-inch full HD+ AMOLED waterdrop notch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a tall aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be powered by 2.4GHz octa core processor (likely to be Snapdragon 765G).



The Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G is listed in three storage variants - 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The phone will have a square-shaped quad camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor. The details of the three remaining cameras are not revealed in the listing. The front will have a 16-megapixel camera.



The listing mentions black, blue, green, pink, red and white as the colour options for Mi 10 Youth Edition. The phone is packed with a minimum rated battery of 4,060mAh capacity and it runs Android 10 OS. The device measures 164.06 x 72.77 x 7.98mm and weighs 192g.

The company recently released new posters of the phone which revealed the colour variants. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G will come in four colours - Pink Peach, Orange Storm, Green Tea and Blue Berry. The company also confirmed that the upcoming phone will be a very slim device with a thickness of 8mm and it weighs 200 grams.