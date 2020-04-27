Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched with Snapdragon 765G processor, 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

The Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G has a square-shaped quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Xiaomi has today launched Mi 10 Youth Edition smartphone in China. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition comes in four different variants - 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at 2,099 Yuan (around Rs 22,630), 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will set you back by 2,299 Yuan (around Rs 24,800), 8GB RAM variant with 128GB and 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage is priced at 2499 Yuan (around Rs 27,000) and 2,799 Yuan (around Rs 30,150) respectively. The phone comes in Deep Gray, Blue-Green Gradient, Orange, Milk Green and Pink-White Gradient colour options.



Mi 10 Youth Edition features a 6.57-inch full HD+ AMOLED waterdrop notch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, HDR 10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection and a tall aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone supports in-screen fingerprint sensor. It is powered by 2.4GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.



The Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G has a square-shaped quad camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor, 120° ultra-wide-angle lens, 8-megapixel 5x telephoto lens with OIS and a 2cm macro camera. For selfies it has a 16-megapixel camera.



Mi 10 Youth Edition runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11. It is said to be upgradable to MIUI 12. For battery, it will run on a 4,160mAh battery with 22.5w fast charging.





Connectivity features are 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.06 x 72.77 x 7.88mm and weighs 192 grams.