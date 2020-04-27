Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched with Snapdragon 765G processor, 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2020 1:41 pm

Latest News

The Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G has a square-shaped quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has today launched Mi 10 Youth Edition smartphone in China. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition comes in four different variants - 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at 2,099 Yuan (around Rs 22,630),  6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will set you back by 2,299 Yuan (around Rs 24,800), 8GB RAM variant with 128GB and 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage is priced at 2499 Yuan (around Rs 27,000) and 2,799 Yuan (around Rs 30,150) respectively. The phone comes in Deep Gray, Blue-Green Gradient, Orange, Milk Green and Pink-White Gradient colour options.

Mi 10 Youth Edition features a 6.57-inch full HD+ AMOLED waterdrop notch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, HDR 10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection and a tall aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone supports in-screen fingerprint sensor. It is powered by 2.4GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G has a square-shaped quad camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor, 120° ultra-wide-angle lens, 8-megapixel 5x telephoto lens with OIS and a 2cm macro camera. For selfies it has a 16-megapixel camera.

Mi 10 Youth Edition runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11. It is said to be upgradable to MIUI 12. For battery, it will run on a 4,160mAh battery with 22.5w fast charging.


Connectivity features are 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.06 x 72.77 x 7.88mm and weighs 192 grams.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition with MIUI 12 to launch in China on April 27

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition colour variants revealed

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition specifications tipped by TENAA listing

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launch Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition specs Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition price Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Honor 10X renders, key specs found listed on TENAA

OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10 Open Beta 1 rolls out

Mysterious Realme phone leaks with a new rear design

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?
Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies