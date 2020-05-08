Highlights: Xiaomi Mi 10 launched in India starting at Rs 49,999, Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 announced

The company has also introduced Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 during the launch event.

Xiaomi has finally announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 10, in India. The company has also introduced Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 during the launch event.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 comes with a price tag of Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the 8GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 53,999. The company has also introduced Mi 30W Wireless Charger for Rs 1,999. The Xiaomi Mi Box 4K is priced at Rs 3,499, while the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 comes with an introductory price tag of Rs 3,999. Later on, it will be available for Rs 4,999.

Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with curved edges and 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Underneath, it runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support.

The Xiaomi Mi Box 4K comes with up to UHD resolution and it also supports HDR 10 for an immersive viewing experience. The streaming box is loaded with Dolby Audio DTS 2.0 along with a digital out option for an immersive sound experience. The streaming box is based on Android TV and it comes with built-in support for Chromecast as well. The box comes with Google Assistant and one can control lots of things like asking Google to play favourite series, control smart home devices, plan one’s day, get answers to queries and more.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is loaded with a large 14.2mm dynamic driver that provides immersive high definition audio quality. The earphones support Low Latency High Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) that enhances audio quality. It also features up to 90 per cent environment noise reduction for uncompromised call clarity. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 come with two microphones on each earbud.

LIVE BLOG 12:51 (IST) 8 May 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10: Price and Availability The Xiaomi Mi 10 comes with a price tag of Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 54,999. Users will get free Mi Power Bank Wireless free with prebooking along with no-cost EMI options. 12:42 (IST) 8 May 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10: Battery Xiaomi Mi 10 comes with a 4,780 mAh battery which supports 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse wireless charging support as well. Mi 30W Wireless Charger comes with Rs 1,999 if you pre-order it. 12:41 (IST) 8 May 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10: Hardware The Xiaomi Mi 10 is powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. The 5G smartphone comes with WiFi 6 support and delivers 30 per cent faster performance. It comes with 8GB of LPDD5 RAM with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with LiquidCool 2.0 technology with three layers of cooling mechanism. 12:32 (IST) 8 May 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10: Camera specs The Mi 10 features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel main camera with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. 12:31 (IST) 8 May 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10: Camera features The Xiaomi Mi 10 comes loaded with a host of interesting camera features. The smartphone supports 4K video recording mode along with Motion Blur. It features a Pro Mode, Portrait video mode, Movie Frame, Vlog mode, ShootSteady and Colour Focus. 12:26 (IST) 8 May 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10: Display The smartphone comes with 6.67-inch Curved E3 AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. 12:24 (IST) 8 May 2020

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Price and Availability The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 4,499. However, the company has revealed that it will provide the TWS for Rs 3,999 for a limited period. The TWS will go on sale on May 12. 12:21 (IST) 8 May 2020

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Intuitve Control The TWS comes with an ergonomic slip-proof design and it features intuitive controls. Users can simply double tap on the right earbud to play or pause the music, double-tap the left earbud to active voice assistant and one can double-tap on both the earbuds to answer a call.



12:21 (IST) 8 May 2020

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Battery Life The TWS offers up to 14 hours of battery life with charging case and up to 4 hours of listening time with a single charge. The earphones work with different voice assistants including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri. It is optimised with MIUI. 12:19 (IST) 8 May 2020

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 14.2mm driver and more The latest Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is loaded with a large 14.2mm dynamic driver that provides immersive high definition audio quality. The earphones support Low Latency High Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) that enhances audio quality. It also features up to 90 per cent environment noise reduction for uncompromised call clarity. 12:14 (IST) 8 May 2020

Mi Box 4K: Price and Availability The Mi Box 4K gives a stiff competition to the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV 4K streaming stick. The Mi Box 4K is priced at Rs 3,499 and it will be available for purchase from Mi Stores and Mi website starting from May 11 in India. 12:13 (IST) 8 May 2020

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K: Hardware The streaming device is powered by a 64-bit 2.0GHz processor along with Mali-450 GPU. It is loaded with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of eMMC storage. On the connectivity front, it supports HDMI 2.0b, USB 2.0 and Bluetooth 4.2. 12:12 (IST) 8 May 2020

Xiaom Mi Box 4K: New Data saver feature The Mi Box 4K comes with data saver option that it claims allows users to watch 3x more videos and more. It also helps you cast to your Smart TV without using WiFi network. 12:12 (IST) 8 May 2020

Mi Box 4K: 5000 apps and games support The Mi Box comes loaded with more 5000 apps and games support. It comes with up to UHD resolution and HDR 10 support. This makes it a delightful streaming experience. It comes with Dolby Audio DTS 2.0 along with a digital out option for an immersive sound experience. The streaming box is based on Android TV and it comes with built-in support for Chromecast as well. 12:10 (IST) 8 May 2020

Mi Box 4K: How does it works The company claims that setting up Mi Box 4K is pretty simply. Users need to attach the Mi Box with any TV and connect it to the internet. Once done, users can simply start streaming all the content from the Mi Box 4K.



12:09 (IST) 8 May 2020

4 Million Mi TV shipped The company has revealed that it has shipped 4 million units in two years and it has become No.1 Smart TV brand in seven consecutive quarters. 11:37 (IST) 8 May 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event: How to watch Live The company is hosting an online-only launch event for the launch of its Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Mi Box. The event will kickstart at 12:00 PM IST and it will be live-streamed on the Xiaomi website and its official YouTube channel.

Xiaomi has already launched all the products in its home country, China. The Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is loaded with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU. It is backed by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Coming to Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, it comes with ENC for noise cancellation and it comes with an optical sensor for in-ear detection. The wireless earphones is loaded with a 14.2mm drivers with a large composite dynamic coil that the brand delivers high-quality sound.

The Mi Box comes with features like HDR streaming, 4K streaming at 60 fps along with Dolby Audio. The Mi Box will also have Chromecast support and will come bundled with a Voice Remote.