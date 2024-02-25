Xiaomi 14 Global Variant Launched

The global variant of Xiaomi 14, a new addition to Xiaomi’s smartphone lineup, has been launched just ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The device was launched in China last year with a starting price of CNY 3,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Performance and Display

The Xiaomi 14 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It features a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED Display with a dynamic refresh rate that ranges from 1Hz to 120Hz. The display also supports HDR10+ and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Camera

The Xiaomi 14 comes with a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 900 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. In addition, the phone has a 32-megapixel in-display front camera for taking selfies and video chatting.

Connectivity and Audio

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, and GPS. The device also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support for an immersive audio experience.

Features

The Xiaomi 14 smartphone runs on the HyperOS interface based on Android 14. It is equipped with various sensors, such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Additionally, the phone comes with a 4,610mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi 14 is priced at €999 for the single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and will be available in Black, Jade Green, and White colour options. It is expected to launch in the Indian market on March 7 via Amazon and Flipkart, with similar specifications to the global version.