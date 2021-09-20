Xiaomi 11T series India launch tipped

Xiaomi recently unveiled its 11T series of smartphones that come with top-end specifications for Europe and other regions last week. Now, the India launch timeline has been speculated by a tipster.

The tipster on Twitter Mukul Sharma has said that the 11T series from Xiaomi will launch in India sometime in October. He further mentions that at least the Pro model will arrive next month in the country. However, there’s no mention of what naming scheme Xiaomi will follow, but as per recent changes, it should be called the Xiaomi 11T only, same as other regions.

Also, there’s no information if the Xiaomi 11T Pro will arrive with 120W fast charging in India or a lowered power output because of the regulations in the region. However, if the leak comes out true, Xiaomi India might soon begin teasing the series via their social media handles.

Xiaomi 11T Series Specifications

The Xiaomi 11T sports a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 11T Pro, on the other hand, also has a 6.67-inch flat 10-bit AMOLED true-colour display. But it has a 120Hz refresh rate that has support for AdaptiveSync. In addition, both the displays have Gorilla Glass Victus protection with up to 480Hz of the touch sampling rate.

The 11T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. The 11T Pro draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Xiaomi 11T has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Pro model has up to 12GB GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.



Both the smartphones have a triple camera setup on the back. There’s a 108-megapixel f/1.75 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 120-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, both of them have a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera lens.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 11T series will get three years of major Android OS upgrades with four years of security patches.

A 5,000mAh battery backs both smartphones, but the 11T Pro has 120W fast wired charging support. The 11T charges at 67W. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on both smartphones. Further, the phones come with dual speakers and include Dolby Atmos support. The 11T Pro has Harman Kardon tuned speakers.