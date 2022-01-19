Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 888, 120Hz AMOLED display

Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone in India called the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G based on Snapdragon 888 SoC. Further, the device comes with stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and another one of the USPs of the smartphone is 120W HyperCharge fast charging.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Price and Availbality

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes in at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option while the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 43,999. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G will be available in Celestial Magic, Meteorite Gray, and Moonlight White colours in India.

It will go on sale starting 2pm today. Further, it will be available for purchase through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studios, and other offline retailers. Launch offers on the Xiaomi 11T Pro include a Rs 5,000 instant discount for customers purchasing the phone using Citi Bank cards and EMI options. The phone is also available with an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 15,000 as well.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Specifications

The Xiaomi 11T sports a 6.67-inch flat 10-bit AMOLED true-colour display with a 120Hz refresh rate that supports AdaptiveSync. In addition, the display has Gorilla Glass Victus protection with up to 480Hz of touch sampling rate, 1000 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support. The Xiaomi 11T Pro draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has up to 12GB GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back. There’s a 108-megapixel f/1.75 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 120-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there’s a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera lens. Xiaomi has confirmed in the past that the Xiaomi 11T series will get 3 years of major Android OS upgrades with 4 years of security patches.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the smartphone. Further, the phone comes with dual Harman Kardon tuned speakers and include Dolby Atmos support.