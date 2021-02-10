Advertisement

Will Realme Race launch in India as Realme GT?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : February 10, 2021 11:34 am

Realme will be launching its flagship series soon and it should be called Realme GT in India.
Realme is preparing to enter the flagship spacey launching Realme Race, but for India, they might take a different route. As per a new report, the Realme Race could launch as Realme GT series in India. 

 

As per tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme GT name has been trademarked in India as he also shared an image of the Realme GT moniker trademark application. This is an indication towards an imminent launch of the Realme Race, a.k.a Realme GT. 

 

Another listing indicating that the launch is near is the BIS listing that was spotted earlier this week by another tipster. The listing contained the model number RMX2202 which is codenamed for Realme Race. This very same model number was also spotted on TENAA earlier this week with the photo of the device that showed a 'GT' branding on the bottom right. 

 

Realme GT TENAA

 

The images also revealed a rectangular camera array on the back of the device. The Realme Race is rumoured to come with a huge 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. The phone is said to come with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage and is to be powered by the Snapdragon 888. The smartphone is also expected to launch with Android 11-based RealmeUI 2.0 and is rumoured to come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup.

 

There is also Pro edition of the Realme Race appeared online. The Realme Race Pro is expected to feature a 6.8-inch QHD display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio and 160Hz refresh rate. The device could come with a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera and two additional 13-megapixel sensors.

 

Realme Race Pro is said to be powered by Snapdragon 888 with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage. It may house a 5,000mAh battery with 125W rapid charging technology and run Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.

