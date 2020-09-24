Western Digital launches 18TB HDD, 1TB microSD card in India

The WD Purple 18TB HDD will be available in October 2020, and the WD Purple SC QD101 1TB microSD card is expected to be available in November 2020.

Western Digital on Thursday introduced a massive 18TB surveillance HDD for DVRs, NVRs and analytics appliances, and the 1TB WD Purple SC QD101 microSD card for AI-enabled cameras. The company has however not announced the pricing.



The WD Purple 18TB HDD will be available in October 2020, and the WD Purple SC QD101 1TB microSD card is expected to be available in November 2020.



WD Purple 18TB HDD



The new WD Purple 18TB HDD is designed for NVRs and video analytics appliances as well as GPU-enabled devices that can deliver both real-time and post analytics applications. Offering 28 percent more capacity than the previous generation, the new 18TB drive has room to spare for storing video, reference images and metadata at the edge, to support more effective AI.



WD Purple drives from 8TB to 18TB feature AllFrame AI technology that enables recording of up to 64 high-definition cameras, as well as an additional 32 streams for deep learning analytics.



WD Purple SC QD101 1TB microSD Card



This WD Purple 1TB microSD card is designed for AI-enabled cameras, surveillance cameras and edge devices, serving as primary or back-up data storage. It is based on Western Digital’s advanced 96-layer 3D NAND technology, and delivers a combination of ultra-high endurance with up to 500 P/E cycles and comes in 1TB, 512GB, 256GB, 128GB, 64GB and 32GB capacities.



Rugged and durable, the WD Purple microSD card is weather-resistant, humidity resistant and can withstand temperatures from -25° degrees to 85° degrees C. In compatible cameras, the card health monitor provides installers and integrators with the ability to gauge the remaining endurance and preemptively service the card if needed.





Commenting on the launch, Khalid Wani, Director Sales, India, Western Digital, said: Working parallelly with our customers and partner ecosystem gives us unique insights which help us create solutions to address the increasing need for high-capacity, robust storage for different needs including public safety and AI analytics. WD Purple Smart Video Solutions Portfolio with 18TB HDD and 1TB microSD card is designed to cater to the advanced needs of the smart video industry.