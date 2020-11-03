Advertisement

Vivo Y91i 3GB, 32GB storage variant price slashed

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 03, 2020 3:37 pm

Latest News

Vivo Y91i features a 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.
Advertisement

Vivo has slashed the price of Vivo Y91i 3GB + 32GB model by Rs 500. The 3GB + 32GB model of the Vivo Y91i was launched in March this year at an MRP of Rs 8,999.

Now after the price cut, this variant is priced at MRP Rs 8,490 in India. The new price is nor reflecting on the company's website as well as Amazon. However, Flipkart is still selling the Vivo Y91i at its older price of Rs 8,999.

The phone was launched back in March last year in two variants - 2GB + 16GB and 2GB + 32GB. They are now priced at Rs 7,490 and Rs 7,999 respectively.

The Vivo Y91i features a 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. The phone lacks a fingerprint sensor but comes with face unlock feature as security options.

 
For photography, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup with f/2.2 and f/2.4 aperture lens respectively. On the front, it sports an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It runs Android 9 and it is backed up by a 4030mAh battery.

Vivo S7e 5G full specifications revealed, launch seems imminent

Vivo V20 SE launched in India with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

Vivo V20 SE launch date in India leaked, pre-booking offers revealed

Vivo V20 Review: The Mid-ranger Camera Champ

Vivo V20 now available in Moonlight Sonata colour

Vivo V20 SE tipped to launch in India next week

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola Moto G 5G tipped to launch with Snapdragon 750G, 5000 mAh battery

Micromax In Note 1 vs Redmi Note 9: Rs 500 seperates them

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE

Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE
Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?
Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?

Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?
Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer

Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer
Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing

Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing
Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE

Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE

Latest Picture Story

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies