Vivo Y91i 3GB, 32GB storage variant price slashed

Vivo Y91i features a 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

Vivo has slashed the price of Vivo Y91i 3GB + 32GB model by Rs 500. The 3GB + 32GB model of the Vivo Y91i was launched in March this year at an MRP of Rs 8,999.



Now after the price cut, this variant is priced at MRP Rs 8,490 in India. The new price is nor reflecting on the company's website as well as Amazon. However, Flipkart is still selling the Vivo Y91i at its older price of Rs 8,999.



The phone was launched back in March last year in two variants - 2GB + 16GB and 2GB + 32GB. They are now priced at Rs 7,490 and Rs 7,999 respectively.



The Vivo Y91i features a 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. The phone lacks a fingerprint sensor but comes with face unlock feature as security options.





For photography, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup with f/2.2 and f/2.4 aperture lens respectively. On the front, it sports an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It runs Android 9 and it is backed up by a 4030mAh battery.