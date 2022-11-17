Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+ launched with 108MP camera

Realme has launched its 10 Pro series devices in China, including the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+. Both the smartphones come with a 108MP camera and come with 120Hz displays. The 10 Pro has up to 256GB of storage and a flat display. On the other hand, the 10 Pro+ comes with a curved panel.

Realme 10 Pro Price, Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro will be available in Sea Blue, Night Black, and Starlight colours and is available in two variants with following prices:

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage – CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,200)

12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage – CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 21,700)

The Realme 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and offers 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, it comes with a 108MP Samsung HM6 main camera alongside a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, GPS, USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.1.

Realme 10 Pro+ Price, Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ will be available in the same colours as 10 Pro. It will be available at the following prices:

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 19,400)

8 GB RAM + 256GB storage – CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,800)

12 GB RAM + 256GB storage – CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 26,200)

The 10 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 120Hz refresh rate, and 950 nits peak brightness. The device can cover 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Dimensity 1080 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, it comes with a 108MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.1.