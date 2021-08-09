Vivo Y53s launched in India with 64MP rear camera at Rs 19,490

Vivo has today announced the launch of Vivo Y53s in India. The phone comes with a 64MP triple-camera setup on the back and a 5000mAh battery.

Vivo Y53s Launch Price

Vivo Y53s comes at a price of Rs 19,490 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage option. Y53s offers 3GB Extended RAM where users can download their favorite apps and run them all seamlessly. The phone will be available in two color options — Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow.

The device will be available across Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store and across all partner retail stores starting August 9th, 2021.

Specs



The phone sports a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display (2408×1080) resolution and P3 color gamut. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch and 60Hz refresh rate. The display also filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which unlocks the phone in just 0.24s

For the camera, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Super Night Selfie feature automatically adjusts to the ambience lighting which results in splendid night shots even when it is dark. In addition to this, the Aura Screen Light feature allows you to enjoy studio-style illumination even in unfavorable light conditions. This mode intelligently identifies the brightness, contrast and colour temperature and produces balanced lights.

It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It runs FunTouchOS 11.1 based on Android 11. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.