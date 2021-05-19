Advertisement

Vivo Y52 5G goes official with Dimensity 700 chipset, 48MP triple cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 19, 2021 12:29 pm

Vivo Y52 5G features a 6.58-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2408 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent.
Chinese handset maker Vivo has launched the Vivo Y52 5G smartphone in the European market. It shares its design and some specifications with the Vivo Y72 5G which was launched in Thailand earlier this year.

 

The compnay has not announced its pricing and availability detials. It comes with 4GB+128GB model. It comes in Graphite Black and Dream Glow colours.

The key features of Vivo Y52 5G include a 6.58-inch display, Dimensity 700 chipset, a 48MP triple camera system, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

 

Vivo Y52 5G Specifications


Vivo Y52 5G features a 6.58-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2408 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with 4GB RAM along with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card.


Vivo Y52 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens. On the front, there is a 8-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

 

On the software front, Vivo Y52 5G runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. It is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has a side fingerprint reader, and there is Face Unlock support as well.

 

On the connectivity front, there is 5G, dual-SIM 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1, Type-C port, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

