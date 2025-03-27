Vivo Y39 5G Launched in India as First Y-Series Device with AI Features

Vivo has announced the Vivo Y39 5G in India as the brand’s latest budget entrant in the smartphone market. The device comes with the segment’s biggest battery, which is a 6500mAh cell. The smartphone also features Military-Grade certified durability, Shield Glass protection, and SGS certification. The device is also loaded with tools like AI Screen Translation, Live Text, AI Audio Algorithm, Circle to Search, and AI SuperLink, making it the first-ever Y series device to come with AI features.

Vivo Y39 5G: Price, Availability, Launch Offer

Available in two colours, Lotus Purple and Ocean Blue, Vivo Y39 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. The device will be available for purchase starting today across Amazon, Flipkart, vivo India e-Store, and all partner retail stores. Consumers purchasing the smartphone can avail of launch offers, including a flat Rs 1,500 cashback, valid until April 6, 2025.

Vivo Y39 5G: Specifications

The Vivo Y39 5G sports a 6.68-inch LCD Display with an HD+ Resolution of 1608 x 720 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits of brightness. The Y300i 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The device has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with PDAF. On the front, it gets an 8MP f/2.0 selfie sensor. The handset is backed by a 6500mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging support.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. It further runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and will be updated till Android 17 along with 3 years of security patches. The device also packs stereo speakers, and also has IP64 dust and water resistance. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.