Advertisement

Vivo Y31s announced with 5000mAh battery, dual rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 11, 2021 9:12 pm

Latest News

Vivo Y31s comes with 90Hz display refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC and more.
Advertisement

Vivo has announced the Vivo 31s in China. The phone is priced at CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs 19,100) for the sole 6GB RAM and 128Gb storage variant.

 

Vivo Y31s comes with 90Hz display refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC and more.

Advertisement

 

Vivo Y31s specifications 

 

Vivo 31s features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a water-drop notch at the top, 20.1:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

 

Vivo Y31s is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 with FuntouchOS 10.5 on top. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port.

 

Source

Vivo V20 Review: A Great All-Rounder

Vivo Y51A launched in India with 48MP triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery at Rs 17,990

Vivo announces FuntouchOS 11 release schedule for India

Vivo X60 Pro+ may launch on 20th January

Vivo Y20A launched in India with Snapdragon 439, Android 11, Triple Camera and more

Vivo Y20 (2021) launched in Malaysia with Mediatek Helio P35, 6GB RAM and more

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G leaked renders show multiple colours

Four 5G Nokia smartphones to launch this year: Report

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies