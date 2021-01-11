Vivo Y31s announced with 5000mAh battery, dual rear cameras

Vivo Y31s comes with 90Hz display refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC and more.

Vivo has announced the Vivo 31s in China. The phone is priced at CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs 19,100) for the sole 6GB RAM and 128Gb storage variant.

Vivo Y31s specifications

Vivo 31s features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a water-drop notch at the top, 20.1:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo Y31s is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 with FuntouchOS 10.5 on top. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port.

Source