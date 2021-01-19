Advertisement

Vivo Y20G launched in India with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 19, 2021 4:07 pm

Vivo Y20G comes in Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colour options.
Vivo has today launched Vivo Y20G smartphone in India in the Y-series . The phone is priced at Rs 14,990 for its sole 6GB + 128GB version.

 

Vivo Y20G comes in Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colour options. The phone will be available for purchase starting today through Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-Store, Paytm, Tata Cliq, and across all major offline retail stores in the country.

Vivo Y20G specifications

 

The Vivo Y20G comes with a 6.51-inch Halo iView display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+(1600 x 720) resolution. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

 

The Vivo Y20G comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which unlocks the phone in just 0.22s. The smartphones pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone comes with Android 11 operating system with FunTouch OS 11 running on top of it.

 

On the camera front, Vivo Y20G features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/1.8 lens.

 

The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 192 grams.

