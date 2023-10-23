Vivo Y200 5G launched in India: Top alternatives to look out for

Vivo has launched the Y200 5G smartphone in India, it’s latest lower mid-range 5G offering that sports a Snapdragon chipset, 120Hz AMOLED display, and more. It has launched in a price segment that is already crowded, so can it distinguish itself from the competitors? Let’s have a look.

Vivo Y200 5G: Price, Availability

The Vivo Y200 5G comes in a single 8GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs 21,999. It is available in two colours, including Jungle Green and Desert Gold. Consumers can also avail of cashback of up to Rs 2,500 using SBI, IndusInd, IDFC First, Yes Bank, and other financial partners. It will go on sale today (Oct. 23) at 4PM IST via Vivo’s online store, Flipkart and Amazon India.

Vivo Y200 5G: Specifications

The Vivo Y200 runs on Android 13 based FunTouchOS 13 and sports a 6.67-inch HDR10+ E4 AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, peak brightness of 800 nits, 394 ppi, 100% P3 Colour Gamut, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The Vivo smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel f/1.79 main sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 bokeh camera. There is a 16-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera which is housed in a punch-hole cutout at the top of the display.

The device packs a 4800mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C port and GPS. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Vivo Y200 5G: Top Alternatives

At Rs 21,999, the Vivo Y200 5G is competing with:

Moto G84 5G

Priced at Rs 19,999, the Moto G84 5G sports a 6.55-inch 10-bit pOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout and a thick chin at the bottom. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 Processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is expandable up to 1TB.

There’s a square-shaped camera module on the back, housing a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor paired with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 16MP f/2.4 front-facing selfie snapper. A 5000mAh battery with 33W Fast charging backs it. Software-wise, the smartphone runs on Android 13 out of the box and will receive one major upgrade to Android 14.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 5G, GPS, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port. The device is equipped with stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

Pros over Vivo Y200

Better Processor (based on on-paper specs)

Better rear camera setup with an ultra-wide angle sensor

More RAM

More storage

Stereo speakers

Bigger battery

3.5mm Headphone jack

Lower price tag

Cons over Vivo Y200

Slower charging speed

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

Currently starting at Rs 16,499 and selling for Rs 18,499 for the top-end model, the Galaxy F34 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a waterdrop notch, 1000 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz Refresh Rate alongside Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC and gets 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device has up to 8GB RAM.

It will boot Android 13 OS out of the box based on OneUI 5.1. The handset gets a 50MP primary rear camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. A 13MP f/2.0 shooter is on the front for selfies and video chats.

The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging support. For connectivity, it gets Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.

Pros over Vivo Y200 5G:

Brighter display

Better chipset

More polished software (according to our experience with the two operating systems)

Better camera setup

Bigger battery

Lower price tag

Cons over Vivo Y200 5G:

Slower charging speed

Infinix GT 10 Pro

Priced at Rs 21,999, Infinix GT 10 Pro sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display gets a hole punch cutout at the centre and is rated to deliver 900 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

A triple rear camera system consists of a 108-megapixel f/1.8 main camera. The other two Sensors include a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It comes with a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.

The device has the Dimensity 8050 SoC at its helm, which is coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support. As for other features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. It also has dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. The device runs on XOS 13 for GT based on Android 13.

Pros over Vivo Y200 5G:

Better display

Better camera setup

Much more powerful chipset

More storage that is also faster

Bigger battery

Better Bluetooth and Wi-Fi modules

NFC

Stereo speakers

Cons over Vivo Y200 5G: