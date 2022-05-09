HomeNewsVivo Y15C launched with Helio P35 SoC, Android 12

Vivo Y15C launched with Helio P35 SoC, Android 12

Vivo Y15C has been launched in India. The company has though has not announced the pricing and availability details of the device.

By Meenu Rana
Highlights

  • Vivo Y15C has launched in India
  • It comes with 13MP dual rear cameras
  • It is powered by the Helio P35

Vivo has launched a new Y-series smartphone called as Vivo Y15C smartphone in the Indian market. The phone comes with Helio P35 SoC, 13MP dual rear camera, Android 12, 5000mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Vivo Y15C price

The company has not announced the pricing and availability details of the device at the moment. It comes in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colours.

Specs

The Vivo Y15C comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720 × 1600 pixel resolution. The display panel also has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which is coupled with 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with 32GB/64GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to a 1TB.

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 13-megapixel AI rear sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 super macro lens. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging via a micro-USB port.

The Vivo Y15C runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a micro USB port and 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The phone measures 163.96×75.2×8.28mm and weighs 179 grams.

  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio P35
  • RAM (GB)3
  • Storage (GB)32, 64
  • Display6.51-inch, 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera13MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

