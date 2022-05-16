Vivo Y01 launched in India for Rs 8,999

Vivo has today launched the all-new vivo Y01 in India. Featuring 5000mAh battery, the smartphone offers reverse charging and HD+ display for an immersive experience.

The new Vivo Y01 has been launched at Rs 8,999. The phone comes in two vibrant colours – Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue. It will be available on Vivo India E-Store and across all partner retail stores.

Like all Vivo devices, Vivo Y01 follows vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and is manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility that employs around 10,000 men and women ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.

Vivo Y01 Specifications

The Vivo Y01 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720 × 1600 pixel resolution. In addition, the display panel also has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which is coupled with 2GB of RAM. The phone comes with 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to a 1TB.

The phone comes equipped with a single camera sensor at the back, which is an 8MP f/2.0 lens. In addition, there’s a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging via a micro-USB port.

Further, the Vivo Y01 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1. The Multi Turbo 3.0 feature has been specially engineered to prioritize the internal storage when multiple applications are running simultaneously to offer a smooth experience.

The phone lacks a fingerprint sensor. Besides, it has face recognition on the other hand. The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.