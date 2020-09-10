Advertisement

Vivo Watch likely to launch on September 22

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 10, 2020 5:36 pm

Vivo Watch may come in two dial sizes - 42mm and 46mm. It will feature an AMOLED display with a stainless steel body.
Vivo Watch will reportedly launch on September 22 in China. Additionally, the key specifications of the Vivo Watch have also leaked alongside the live images of the upcoming watch.

A Chinese retailer via Gizmochina has listed a teaser page for the Vivo Watch hinting at launch date. As per the page, Vivo Watch will launch in China on September 22. Meanwhile as per a poster on Weibo, the wearable may come in orange, black, and brown options. This leak also hints at 24-hour heart rate monitoring and long battery life.

Another tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has also shared a live of the Vivo Watch. The leak hints that Vivo Watch may come in two dial sizes - 42mm and 46mm. It will feature an AMOLED display with a stainless steel body. The smartwatch will be equipped with a leather strap.
Vivo Watch
Vivo Watch could be coming with FunTouchOS and it is said that it can deliver 18 days of battery life. The watch will also come in 4 colours which will be Shadow, Fengshang, Mocha and Mixia and one of these variants will also have a leather strap.  The watch will also feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity as certified by Bluetooth SIG.

The Vivo Watch is expected to arrive with 5ATM water-resistance. The wearable will also come with sensors like heart rate sensor, blood oxygen content tracker, and NFC for making payments. It is expected to be priced around 1,000 yuan (approx Rs 10,000).

Tags: Vivo

