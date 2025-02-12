Vivo V50 5G India Price Leaked

Vivo V50 5G India price has been leaked, suggesting that the device will start at an identical price as last year’s Vivo V40 5G. The device is all set to debut in the country on February 17 and some of its key specifications have already been confirmed by the brand while others have leaked.

As per a leak on X, the Vivo V50 5G will start at Rs 34,999 for 8GB + 128GB model which is identical as last year’s V40 5G. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB trims will carry price tags of Rs 36,999 and Rs 40,999 respectively. The leak suggests that those who pre-reserve the device will get additional benefits such as 1-year extended warranty and 1-year screen damage protection plan.

If these prices are indeed correct, then it could come across as a disappointment as the device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 which is notable inferior chip compared to what the competitors are offering at this price point.

Other specifications of the device include a 6.7-inch 1.5K Quad-Curved 120Hz AMOLED Display with Diamond shield glass protection. The device will have a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor, while on the front there’d be another 50MP sensor for selfies. The cameras are powered by Zeiss optics.

It will run on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, and will pack a 6000mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, 5G, and a USB-C port. It will also be IP68 + IP69 rated. For security, there will be an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The device will come in three colours including Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey.