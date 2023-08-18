Vivo V29e 5G: What we know so far about Vivo’s next mid-ranger

Vivo is all set to unveil a new mid-range segment smartphone later this month in India, called the V29e 5G. The new smartphone has been in the rumours for a while now and the brand has already confirmed what it looks like, some of its key specifications, as well as it’s price range.

Vivo V29e 5G: Design

The Vivo V29e 5G will have a curved display that it will be its USP for the price segment it is being launched in. It will also have a colour-changing back panel that would turn its colour from burgundy to black. There’s a two-tone finish on the rear panel and this one also seems to be a curved one. Apart from the burgundy shade, it should also come in a blue hue.

It will sport dual-rear cameras and a centred punch-hole cutout on the front for the selfie camera. The buttons, including the volume rocker and the power button, will reside on the right spine of the phone.

Vivo V29e 5G: Price Range, Launch date in India

Vivo says on its website that the smartphone has the slimmest 3D curved screen in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 segment. This indicates that the smartphone will be priced in the said price range. Apart from this, the Chinese brand has officially revealed that the handset will launch in India on August 28, 12PM IST. A micro-site has also been made live on Flipkart suggesting exclusive availability on the e-commerce platform.

Vivo V29e 5G: Specifications (Rumoured & Confirmed)

As for the confirmed specifications, the Vivo V29e 5G will have a 50MP selfie sensor that will support eye auto-focus. The main camera on the back will house a 64MP sensor that will be assisted by OIS. Details about the secondary sensor are unknown as of now. The display will support a refresh rate of 120Hz while the screen will have a 58.7-degree curvature. Vivo reveals that the device will weigh around 180.5 grams with a 2.29mm one-piece narrow frame.

Coming to rumoured specifications, these include two configs of the Vivo V29e 5G, including 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB trims. A GeekBench listing of the smartphone confirmed that the device will either be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G or 480+ 5G chipset under the hood. SoC. It is tipped to pack a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W charging and run on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13.