Vivo V23e 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Vivo has launched a new smartphone under its V23 series, and its called the Vivo V23e 5G. The smartphone has been launched as a mid-ranger and comes in a sole variant that has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is the third smartphone under Vivo’ V23 series, which already consists of Vivo V23 and the Vivo V23 Pro.

Vivo V23e 5G has been priced at Rs 25,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone has gone on sale on Flipkart in two colours including Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold.

Vivo V23e 5G Specifications

The Vivo V23e 5G sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. In addition, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage will also be expandable using a MicroSD card slot up to 1TB.

The phone is equipped with a rectangular-shaped triple-camera setup on the back. The device’s primary camera houses a 50-megapixel f/1.8 sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. In addition, for selfies, there is a 44MP f/2.0 front camera sensor.

Besides, Vivo V23e 5G packs a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. The phone also has Hi-res Audio certification. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB-C for charging.

Vivo recently also launched the Y15s in India last week that comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720 × 1600 pixel resolution. The display panel also has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which is coupled with 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with 32GB of storage.