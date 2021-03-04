Advertisement

Vivo S9 and Vivo S9e announced with 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display, 33W fast charging

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2021 11:21 am

Vivo S9 features a 44 megapixels selfie camera assisted by an ultra-wide lens.
Vivo has announced its latest smartphones in the S9 series in China - Vivo S9 and Vivo S9e. Both are 5G enabled devices. Vivo S9e is a toned-down version of the standard S9.

Vivo S9 features a 44 megapixels selfie camera assisted by an ultra-wide lens. The front cameras will be housed inside a wide notch. Vivo S9 comes with a single 32 megapixels front camera inside a waterdrop notch.

 

Vivo S9 Series Pricing


The Vivo S9 is priced at 2999 yuan (Rs 33,787 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and 3299 yuan (Rs 37,165 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version. It comes in Midnight Blue, Gradient Blue and White colours.

The Vivo S9e is priced at 2399 yuan (Rs 27,025 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and 2699 yuan (Rs 30,405 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version. It comes in Diamond Crystal, Aurora Blue and Obsidian Black colours.

Vivo S9 Specs


The Vivo S9 comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1300 nits brightness. It is powered by Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage. There is no support for storage expansion.

For the camera, the phone features a triple-camera system lead by a 64 megapixels primary sensor alongside an 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixels macro camera. For the front, there is a dual selfie camera setup consisting of a 44MP primary lens along with an 8 megapixels ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Vivo S9 runs the latest Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0. The phone packs a 4000mAh battery and 33W fast charging. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity features include Dual 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C.

Vivo S9e

Vivo S9e Specs


Vivo S9e features a similar 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

For the camera, there is a single 32-megapixel front camera. The rear camera includes a triple camera system with 64-megapixel, 8 megapixel and 2 megapixel sensors

There is a 4100mAh battery inside the phone with support for 33W fast charging. It also runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.

