Vivo S7e 5G announced with Dimensity 720, 64MP triple rear cameras

Vivo has launched the Vivo S7e 5G smartphone in China. The company has however not announced the pricing of the smartphone yet. As per Vivo, the price will be announced on November 11.



The Vivo S7e 5G comes in Mirror Black, Phantom Blue, and Silver Moon colour options. It comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Vivo S7e 5G Specifications





Vivo S7e 5G features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a screen to body ratio of 90.1 percent and 408ppi pixel density. For the chipset, the device is powered by octa-core MediaTek's Dimensity 720 processor which is clocked at 2.4GHz coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.



The Vivo S7e 5G is backed by a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For the camera, there will be a triple camera setup with a combination of the 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle macro sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel pixel blur camera with f/2.4 aperture. The phone has a selfie camera of 32-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.



It features an in-screen fingerprint scanner and it runs Android 10 OS with Funtouch OS 10.5. The phone measures 161 x 74.04 x 7.73mm and it weighs 171.3 grams. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.







