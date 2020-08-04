Advertisement

Vivo S7 announced with Snapdragon 765G, 64MP triple rear and dual front cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 04, 2020 12:53 pm

Vivo has launched the Vivo S7 smartphone in China. The Vivo S7 is priced at 2798 Yuan (Rs 30,150 approx.) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 3098 Yuan (Rs 33,380 approx.). It comes in Gradient Blue, Jazz Black and Moonlight White colours.

 

Vivo S7 specifications


Vivo S7 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9, 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 408ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. It supports both SA/NSA 5G standards and comes in a dual SIM variant.

For the camera, the Vivo S7 has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.

On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. Vivo S7 measures 158.82 x 74.2 x 7.39mm and it weighs 184 grams.

